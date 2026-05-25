Missing teen found dead

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The body of a 15-year-old boy who went missing last week in Cagayan de Oro City was found floating Sunday along the coast of nearby Misamis Oriental province, police said.

Authorities identified the victim as Alas Boyet. He was last seen alive 20 May leaving his home in Barangay Kauswagan, Cagayan de Oro City. Fishermen discovered his body along the shore of Purok 1, Barangay Jampason in Jasaan, located about 30 kilometers away from his residence.

Investigators said Boyet had left his cellphone at home before disappearing. He was wearing a black T-shirt and jogging pants.

According to police reports, the teenager had argued with his girlfriend before leaving his home. Investigators believe he may have jumped into the nearby Cagayan River. Local authorities are investigating the death as a possible suicide, noting that an initial examination showed no signs of foul play.