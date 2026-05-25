Missing sabungeros’ relatives allege P1-B settlement offer

A rift has emerged among the families of the country’s missing online sabungeros following allegations Monday that one faction is seeking a P1-billion out-of-court settlement to drop charges against gambling businessman Charlie “Atong” Ang.

During a hastily called press conference in Calumpit, a newly formed group of complainants denied any involvement in the reported settlement talks.

Instead, they pointed to two other victims’ relatives, Dianne Loyola and Jaja Peralta, as the individuals brokering the multi-million peso negotiation.

“They did not even include us in the discussions,” complainant Ryan Bautista said in Tagalog. “And now, we are the ones being accused of receiving millions. This is not true.”