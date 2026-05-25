Malversation, plunder raps hit Recto

Finance Secretary Ralph Recto and several Cabinet members face plunder and malversation complaints before the Office of the Ombudsman over the alleged diversion of funds from the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation and the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation in 2025.

The complaints were filed by former Department of Health adviser Dr. Tony Leachon who said the reallocation of funds harmed PhilHealth beneficiaries and hospitals that relied on government reimbursements.

Leachon said Recto’s order transferring P60 billion from PhilHealth to the National Treasury violated the Constitution.