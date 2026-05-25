Is Senate ready for ‘Brave 18’?

He said the group had already undergone questioning by retired generals and senior officers from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police and Philippine Coast Guard, who were reportedly “satisfied” with their explanations during a closed-door meeting.

The statement came after the Senate announced the members of the Blue Ribbon Committee chaired by Senator Pia Cayetano. Senators Jinggoy Estrada and Rodante Marcoleta were named vice chairpersons, while Senators Bong Go, Camille Villar, Mark Villar, Imee Marcos, Robin Padilla and Chiz Escudero were listed as members.

Baligod added that at least four more witnesses, and possibly up to 12, may execute affidavits in the coming weeks. He said these individuals — also former soldiers and former employees allegedly linked to businessman Zaldy Co — would submit rejoinder affidavits after complainants file their replies on 8 June.

He maintained that the testimonies are based on direct knowledge and participation.

“They are not hearsay witnesses,” Baligod said, insisting the former soldiers personally witnessed and allegedly took part in the delivery of money linked to the accusations.

Baligod also alleged attempts to silence the witnesses.

“Name your price,” he quoted supposed intermediaries as telling them in exchange for their silence.

He said some witnesses and their families were allegedly monitored and approached by unidentified individuals, including masked men who reportedly searched a condominium unit for one of them. He also claimed intelligence units from several agencies were monitoring the group, though he did not present evidence.

Despite this, Baligod said the former soldiers remain committed to testifying.

“They have no intention of maligning a person they do not personally know. They simply recounted what they know,” he said.

Senators clash over alleged Cha-cha plot

As the “Floodgate” controversy continues to unfold, the Senate is also dealing with a separate political storm, with renewed attempts to revive Charter change now meeting stiff resistance inside the chamber.

Monday’s session spiraled into chaos after minority lawmakers took offense and moved to strike out from the records a portion of Senator Imee Marcos’ privilege speech, alleging that their rigorous push to reclaim the leadership has something to do with Charter change.

Senator Migz Zubiri took the podium shortly after Marcos delivered her speech and moved to have it stricken from the record for being “unparliamentary” and allegedly violating Senate rules. Senators from the minority bloc seconded the motion.

The speech was accompanied by a video presentation accusing the Senate minority, among others, of forming an alleged alliance with members of the House of Representatives to push amendments to the Constitution.

The alleged motive, according to the presentation, was to postpone the 2028 elections by extending President Marcos Jr.’s term for another three years and raising the qualifying age for the presidency from 45 to 50, which would disqualify Vice President Sara Duterte.

Zubiri lamented that the “horrible video” was “obviously opinionated” and a “propaganda tool” aimed at “destroying” the minority senators just to “gain traction and publicity.”

“[What if] we come up also with a propaganda video here exposing their sins, too? We’re not like that,” Zubiri argued. “[We] know nothing about the Charter change. This whole group is just shaking their heads. There is no such thing.”

Senate Minority Leader Tito Sotto, accused of spearheading the Charter change talks, also criticized Marcos’ speech. He argued that “I have never been in favor of Cha-cha,” and she could have verified it from her “source.”

Senators Erwin Tulfo and Raffy Tulfo strongly supported the motion to strike the speech from the record, saying it contained unparliamentary acts and remarks deemed disrespectful to their colleagues.

Marcoleta, however, defended his colleague from the majority. He argued that there was nothing in Marcos’ speech that could be considered unparliamentary or offensive enough to warrant being stricken from the record.

“I think what is being objected to, Madame President, which is not covered by the rules, are the videos that were present during or before her speech,” he argued.

Following fierce opposition from the minority, Marcos later withdrew her video presentation.

Senator Kiko Pangilinan, former chair of the Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes, argued that he never held a single hearing for bills on Cha-cha.

“That in itself is proof, Mr. President, that it is speculation, conspiracy to commit or amend the Constitution for whatever self-serving reason, term extension, no elections…These are lies,” Pangilinan lamented.