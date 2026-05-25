Hotel, gaming firm earns Clark Development Corp.’s ‘Green List’ spot

CLARK, PAMPANGA -- Stotsenberg Leisure Park & Hotel Corp., which operates under the Casino Plus brand, has been officially named to the Clark Development Corp.’s “Green List,” securing automatic renewal of its Authority to Operate.

The milestone serves as third-party validation of the integrated resort’s compliance with regulatory standards.

The recognition was formalized during a ceremony at Teatro sa Nayon, which marked the launch of the CDC’s streamlined business permit system. Casino Plus, a land-based integrated resort licensed by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR), is among a select group of locators recognized for adhering to standards under Memorandum Circular No. BDBEG 260208.

To qualify for the list, Casino Plus met rigorous compliance standards, including validating all permits, successfully completing inspections, and fully settling all corporate and financial obligations.

"In a high-stakes industry, reputation is built on transparency," Casino Plus said in a statement. "The CDC’s Green List provides the business predictability necessary for long-term growth. By institutionalizing ease-of-doing-business initiatives, we can shift our full focus toward delivering superior value to our guests and stakeholders while contributing to the economic vitality of the Clark Freeport Zone."

Company management commended the leadership of CDC president and CEO Agnes Devanadera.

Under her direction, the CDC became the first agency in the Philippines to institutionalize the automatic approval provision of the Ease of Doing Business Act of 2018.

During the event, Devanadera stressed the agency's partnership with local businesses.

"CDC is within your reach," Devanadera said. "You can come straight to us. The best that we want to happen here for our locators is for you to be able to earn as much as you can."