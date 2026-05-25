Erice to Marcos: Leave something Filipinos can hope for

The solon expressed that Marcos’ famous “Mahiya naman kayo” remarks concerning the multibillion peso flood control scandal seemingly gained no traction over the past year as no public official has been held accountable for the issue.

He further expressed that all that the only thing that the Filipino people have gathered in recent months was more questions than answers, claiming that instead of actual legal action, cover ups were undertaken to protect public officials.

“Habang nalulunod tayo sa palusot, kasinungalingan, at pagtatakip, lalong mababaon sa kumunoy ng kahirapan ang ating bayan, at sa huli ang tunay na biktima ay hindi ang makapangyarihan, ang tunay na biktima ay ang mamamayang Pilipino na ang tanging pagkakamali ay nagtiwala at bumoto sa atin,” he asserted.

Erice stated that the lack of action on the various issues plaguing the country fell greatly on Marcos’ inability to rule, noting how the public were left to shoulder the burden of problems that could otherwise be resolved through proper legislation.

Among the problems that Erice pointed was the current state of the Philippine economy, painting the picture through the slow growth of the gross domestic product (GDP) in the country which was set at 4.4 percent in 2025 and is projected to go even lower in 2026 to a 4.1 percent.

“From being considered a rising economic tiger in the region, the Philippines is again being left behind by its neighbors,” he asserted.

The fact that the solon was referencing was the GDP of the country between the administration of his political ally former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino and former President Rodrigo Duterte in 2016 which was 6.9 percent.

However, for reference, based on the Department of Finance, the highest GDP that was recorded in the post-martial law era was actually in 2022 when the full-year growth rate was recorded as 7.6 percent.

Aside from his criticisms on the current state of the country’s economy and the mishandling of government funding for infrastructure projects, Erice raised concerns regarding the country’s education system and the administration’s over-reliance on relief programs to combat the crisis.

In the realm of education, the veteran lawmaker claimed that there was a severe backlog in terms of the construction of classrooms in several municipalities in the country.

On the other hand, Erice expressed that “ayuda” programs were mere short-term solutions to long-term effects that crises like the recent oil price market volatility had on Filipinos.

Similar to his previous remarks, the solon pointed to the overwhelming issue of how the government system was structured to cater to the interests of those in power rather than the public which had elected them to serve as leaders.

“Our problem is not merely economic, our problem stems from the kind of politics that we have allowed to dominate our country; Politics of patronage, politics of dynasties, politics of corruption, politics of convenience, and politics without accountability,” he stated.

Erice clarified that his speech was not merely an attempt to cast hate at the President, rather it was a push for Marcos to consider political reforms that ensured that the issues faced under his rule would no longer be felt in future administrations.

He urged Marcos to deliver a message in his upcoming SONA that concretely addressed and answered the issues that were felt by the public, upholding the concept of accountability in the process.