DILG says rescue operations continue in Pampanga building collapse

The incident involved a nine-story structure under construction along Teodoro Street that collapsed before dawn, prompting a massive emergency response across Central Luzon.

A total of 267 personnel remain deployed at the site, including members of the BFP Special Rescue Force, Emergency Medical Service teams, and augmentation units from Pampanga, Aurora, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Zambales, and Bataan, as well as the BFP Regional Office III.

Rescue trucks, ambulances, firetrucks, technical rescue equipment, and specialized assets continue operating under dangerous and unstable conditions as responders work around the clock to locate and retrieve those trapped beneath the rubble.

“Hanggang may mahagip, hanggang may maligtas, tuloy ang operasyon,” the DILG said.

“The safety and preservation of life remain our highest priority. We recognize the extraordinary courage of our rescuers who continue to place themselves in harm’s way under extremely dangerous conditions to save others,” the department added.

The DILG also extended its sympathies to the families of the victims and those still missing, assuring the public that all concerned agencies remain fully coordinated and committed to exhausting every possible effort until all individuals are accounted for.

Authorities have also launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collapse of the structure.

The department urged the public to continue praying for the victims, missing individuals, their families, and rescue personnel working tirelessly at the scene.