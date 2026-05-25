Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: It is becoming clearer to you who you need to let go of. Even if it hurts, you feel that this is the right decision for your peace of mind.

Health: Your strength is gradually returning, but you need to avoid emotional triggers.

Career: You have fresh start energy. You are more focused now and no longer distracted by drama.

Wealth: There is a chance to recover from your losses if you stay disciplined.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 6

Advice: Use an anti-evil eye bracelet to cut off bad vibes and jealousy around you. Perfect for a fresh start.