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Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Tuesday (26 May 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: It is becoming clearer to you who you need to let go of. Even if it hurts, you feel that this is the right decision for your peace of mind.

Health: Your strength is gradually returning, but you need to avoid emotional triggers.

Career: You have fresh start energy. You are more focused now and no longer distracted by drama.

Wealth: There is a chance to recover from your losses if you stay disciplined.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 6

Advice: Use an anti-evil eye bracelet to cut off bad vibes and jealousy around you. Perfect for a fresh start.

OX

Love: A sense of closure has happened, and your heart feels calmer now. You are now ready to move forward.

Health: Your energy feels more balanced, but you still need to be careful with stress.

Career: Your focus is becoming clearer. This will lead to steady progress.

Wealth: There is a chance to start saving again.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 2

Advice: Carry a Pi Yao charm for financial protection and to block negative money energy.

TIGER

Love: You have finally freed yourself from a toxic situation. You can now feel freedom and clarity.

Health: Your strength is returning. This is a good time for a physical reset.

Career: A new opportunity will appear. This is your fresh start.

Wealth: There is a chance to recover your finances.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Beige

Number: 9

Advice: Use a Kitsune charm for protection against deception and for wise decisions moving forward.

RABBIT

Love: You are in a healing phase and things no longer feel as heavy as before. You are choosing yourself more now.

Health: You still need emotional care and rest.

Career: Your direction 

is becoming clearer and distractions are gone.

Wealth: A small gain will come as support for your new beginning.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 5

Advice: Carry a rose quartz bracelet for emotional healing and attracting healthy love energy.

DRAGON

Love: You feel more secure now. The tension has ended, and you understand your value better.

Health: Your body’s balance is returning.

Career: There is a shift in power, and you now have more control over the situation.

Wealth: There is improvement in your financial stability.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 1

Advice: Use a blue elephant charm for wisdom, protection, and stable career progress.

SNAKE

Love: The truth is becoming clearer, and you are ready to start over in a wiser way.

Health: You still need to manage your stress levels.

Career: You are more strategic now and will not be easily fooled anymore.

Wealth: There is a chance for your finances to recover.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Color: White

Number: 7

Advice: Carry an amethyst bracelet for clarity, intuition and protection against negative thoughts.

HORSE

Love: You have broken free from emotional chaos. You feel lighter now.

Health: Your energy is returning. This is a good time to rebuild your routine.

Career: There is new momentum, so use it to level up.

Wealth: There is a chance to recover your losses.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 4

Advice: Use a fortune horse charm for fast progress and success energy.

GOAT

Love: You are in a healing phase and are gradually choosing yourself over drama.

Health: You still need rest and emotional balance.

Career: You are more creative now, and this will bring new opportunities.

Wealth: Financial support will come your way.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 8

Advice: Carry a Murano crystal bracelet for gentle protection and emotional balance.

MONKEY

Love: The situation is becoming clearer and you are no longer confused. You feel more confident with your decisions.

Health: Continue monitoring your lifestyle habits.

Career: An opportunity will appear because of your newfound clarity.

Wealth: Extra income will come your way, so manage it wisely.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 12 to 2 p.m.

Color: Red

Number: 3

Advice: Use a fortune cat charm for business luck and attracting income.

ROOSTER

Love: You have accepted the truth and you feel lighter now.

Health: Avoid stress. It is time for a reset.

Career: Recognition will come and prove your worth.

Wealth: There will be improvement in your finances.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Color: Brown

Number: 6

Advice: Use a blue rhino charm for protection against backstabbers and workplace negativity.

DOG

Love: It is becoming clearer who is genuine, and you feel more at ease now.

Health: You still need time to recharge.

Career: Your situation is becoming more stable.

Wealth: There will be gradual improvement.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 5

Advice: Carry a guardian protection charm keychain for daily protection against bad energy.

PIG

Love: You are choosing peace over drama, and this will bring healing into your life.

Health: Your energy feels more balanced now.

Career: You have an idea that could become a new opportunity.

Wealth: A small gain will help with your recovery.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 2

Advice: Use a crystal bracelet with mixed stones for overall cleansing and a fresh start.

feng shui Horoscope
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