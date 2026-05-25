Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: It is becoming clearer to you who you need to let go of. Even if it hurts, you feel that this is the right decision for your peace of mind.
Health: Your strength is gradually returning, but you need to avoid emotional triggers.
Career: You have fresh start energy. You are more focused now and no longer distracted by drama.
Wealth: There is a chance to recover from your losses if you stay disciplined.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 6
Advice: Use an anti-evil eye bracelet to cut off bad vibes and jealousy around you. Perfect for a fresh start.
OX
Love: A sense of closure has happened, and your heart feels calmer now. You are now ready to move forward.
Health: Your energy feels more balanced, but you still need to be careful with stress.
Career: Your focus is becoming clearer. This will lead to steady progress.
Wealth: There is a chance to start saving again.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 2
Advice: Carry a Pi Yao charm for financial protection and to block negative money energy.
TIGER
Love: You have finally freed yourself from a toxic situation. You can now feel freedom and clarity.
Health: Your strength is returning. This is a good time for a physical reset.
Career: A new opportunity will appear. This is your fresh start.
Wealth: There is a chance to recover your finances.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Beige
Number: 9
Advice: Use a Kitsune charm for protection against deception and for wise decisions moving forward.
RABBIT
Love: You are in a healing phase and things no longer feel as heavy as before. You are choosing yourself more now.
Health: You still need emotional care and rest.
Career: Your direction
is becoming clearer and distractions are gone.
Wealth: A small gain will come as support for your new beginning.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 5
Advice: Carry a rose quartz bracelet for emotional healing and attracting healthy love energy.
DRAGON
Love: You feel more secure now. The tension has ended, and you understand your value better.
Health: Your body’s balance is returning.
Career: There is a shift in power, and you now have more control over the situation.
Wealth: There is improvement in your financial stability.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 1
Advice: Use a blue elephant charm for wisdom, protection, and stable career progress.
SNAKE
Love: The truth is becoming clearer, and you are ready to start over in a wiser way.
Health: You still need to manage your stress levels.
Career: You are more strategic now and will not be easily fooled anymore.
Wealth: There is a chance for your finances to recover.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Color: White
Number: 7
Advice: Carry an amethyst bracelet for clarity, intuition and protection against negative thoughts.
HORSE
Love: You have broken free from emotional chaos. You feel lighter now.
Health: Your energy is returning. This is a good time to rebuild your routine.
Career: There is new momentum, so use it to level up.
Wealth: There is a chance to recover your losses.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 4
Advice: Use a fortune horse charm for fast progress and success energy.
GOAT
Love: You are in a healing phase and are gradually choosing yourself over drama.
Health: You still need rest and emotional balance.
Career: You are more creative now, and this will bring new opportunities.
Wealth: Financial support will come your way.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 8
Advice: Carry a Murano crystal bracelet for gentle protection and emotional balance.
MONKEY
Love: The situation is becoming clearer and you are no longer confused. You feel more confident with your decisions.
Health: Continue monitoring your lifestyle habits.
Career: An opportunity will appear because of your newfound clarity.
Wealth: Extra income will come your way, so manage it wisely.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 12 to 2 p.m.
Color: Red
Number: 3
Advice: Use a fortune cat charm for business luck and attracting income.
ROOSTER
Love: You have accepted the truth and you feel lighter now.
Health: Avoid stress. It is time for a reset.
Career: Recognition will come and prove your worth.
Wealth: There will be improvement in your finances.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Color: Brown
Number: 6
Advice: Use a blue rhino charm for protection against backstabbers and workplace negativity.
DOG
Love: It is becoming clearer who is genuine, and you feel more at ease now.
Health: You still need time to recharge.
Career: Your situation is becoming more stable.
Wealth: There will be gradual improvement.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 5
Advice: Carry a guardian protection charm keychain for daily protection against bad energy.
PIG
Love: You are choosing peace over drama, and this will bring healing into your life.
Health: Your energy feels more balanced now.
Career: You have an idea that could become a new opportunity.
Wealth: A small gain will help with your recovery.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 2
Advice: Use a crystal bracelet with mixed stones for overall cleansing and a fresh start.