Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: After the revelation, it is now clearer to you who you should choose. There may still be some sadness because of what was lost.

Health: You may feel emotional fatigue today. Give yourself time to recover.

Career: You now have more clarity about your work situation.

Wealth: There may be expenses caused by recent events.

Direction: South

Time: 12 to 2 p.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 3

Advice: Clean your phone inbox and messages.