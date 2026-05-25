Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: After the revelation, it is now clearer to you who you should choose. There may still be some sadness because of what was lost.
Health: You may feel emotional fatigue today. Give yourself time to recover.
Career: You now have more clarity about your work situation.
Wealth: There may be expenses caused by recent events.
Direction: South
Time: 12 to 2 p.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 3
Advice: Clean your phone inbox and messages.
OX
Love: There may be closure happening. Even if it is not dramatic, a chapter has ended.
Health: Your body is gradually returning to balance.
Career: The roles of people around you are clearer.
Wealth: You are realizing something about your financial habits. It is time to make changes.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 8
Advice: Organize your closet or wardrobe. Letting go of old items.
TIGER
Love: Emotional intensity is still present, but the situation is clearer. You are no longer confused.
Health: You need to release tension through walking.
Career: You now have an advantage because you know the truth. Use it wisely.
Wealth: An opportunity may appear after a period of chaos.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 1
Advice: Allow fresh air
RABBIT
Love: You feel more at peace even if there is still a little pain. You are choosing yourself now.
Health: Emotional healing is your focus today.
Career: Your path is becoming clearer, and you are no longer distracted by others.
Wealth: A small blessing may come as a reward for your wisdom.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Color: Beige
Number: 6
Advice: Place soft curtains or fabric near windows for healing.
DRAGON
Love: You realize that you do not need to control everything. You are starting to feel lighter.
Health: Your energy is returning, but you still need rest.
Career: There is a shift in power at work, and you now understand where you stand.
Wealth: Stability is slowly returning.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 9
Advice: Place a water element, such as a glass of water or an image of water for calmness.
SNAKE
Love: You now have clarity regarding a hidden truth, and you feel more at ease.
Health: You still need to watch your stress levels.
Career: You are more aware of your surroundings, which will make you more strategic.
Wealth: There may be expenses caused by past events, but they are manageable.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 5
Advice: Place a yellow note or object on your desk as a reminder of clarity and focus.
HORSE
Love: Your energy feels more relaxed now, and things no longer feel as heavy.
Health: Your physical energy is returning.
Career: You have new momentum after recent disruptions.
Wealth: There is a chance to recover from previous expenses.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 4
Advice: Organize your main door handle and the surrounding area because it serves as the entrance for new luck.
GOAT
Love: Healing is taking place, and you are slowly accepting what happened.
Health: You still need rest and emotional care.
Career: Your direction is becoming much clearer now.
Wealth: A small gain may come as support.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 7
Advice: Place a soft pillow or comfort item nearby for emotional grounding energy.
MONKEY
Love: You are beginning to feel lighter and are finally moving away from confusion.
Health: Continue watching your energy levels.
Career: An opportunity may appear because of your clarity.
Wealth: Extra income may come your way, but use it wisely.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 12 to 2 p.m.
Color: Gray
Number: 2
Advice: Organize your desk layout for more organized thinking and actions.
ROOSTER
Love: The truth is becoming clearer, and even if you do not like it, you are beginning to accept it.
Health: Avoid stress and exhaustion.
Career: Recognition may come because of your observant nature.
Wealth: There is improvement in your finances.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 6
Advice: Clean glass surfaces such as mirrors or tables for clarity and reflection energy.
DOG
Love: It is becoming clearer who is loyal and who is not. You feel more at ease now.
Health: You still need time to recharge.
Career: Stability is returning.
Wealth: There may still be delays, but they are becoming more manageable.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 5
Advice: Place a small light in a dark corner of your home
PIG
Love: You are accepting what happened and are choosing peace over anything else.
Health: Your emotional balance is returning.
Career: You have an idea that could lead to a fresh start.
Wealth: There is a small gain coming your way, but use it wisely.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 8
Advice: Organize your dining table setting because it brings harmony and abundance into the home.