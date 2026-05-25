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Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Monday (25 May 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: After the revelation, it is now clearer to you who you should choose. There may still be some sadness because of what was lost.

Health: You may feel emotional fatigue today. Give yourself time to recover.

Career: You now have more clarity about your work situation. 

Wealth: There may be expenses caused by recent events.

Direction: South

Time: 12 to 2 p.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 3

Advice: Clean your phone inbox and messages. 

OX

Love: There may be closure happening. Even if it is not dramatic, a chapter has ended.

Health: Your body is gradually returning to balance.

Career: The roles of people around you are clearer. 

Wealth: You are realizing something about your financial habits. It is time to make changes.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 8

Advice: Organize your closet or wardrobe. Letting go of old items. 

TIGER

Love: Emotional intensity is still present, but the situation is clearer. You are no longer confused.

Health: You need to release tension through walking.

Career: You now have an advantage because you know the truth. Use it wisely.

Wealth: An opportunity may appear after a period of chaos.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 1

Advice: Allow fresh air 

RABBIT

Love: You feel more at peace even if there is still a little pain. You are choosing yourself now.

Health: Emotional healing is your focus today.

Career: Your path is becoming clearer, and you are no longer distracted by others.

Wealth: A small blessing may come as a reward for your wisdom.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

Color: Beige

Number: 6

Advice: Place soft curtains or fabric near windows for healing.

DRAGON

Love: You realize that you do not need to control everything. You are starting to feel lighter.

Health: Your energy is returning, but you still need rest.

Career: There is a shift in power at work, and you now understand where you stand.

Wealth: Stability is slowly returning.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 9

Advice: Place a water element, such as a glass of water or an image of water for calmness.

SNAKE

Love: You now have clarity regarding a hidden truth, and you feel more at ease.

Health: You still need to watch your stress levels.

Career: You are more aware of your surroundings, which will make you more strategic.

Wealth: There may be expenses caused by past events, but they are manageable.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 5

Advice: Place a yellow note or object on your desk as a reminder of clarity and focus.

HORSE

Love: Your energy feels more relaxed now, and things no longer feel as heavy.

Health: Your physical energy is returning.

Career: You have new momentum after recent disruptions.

Wealth: There is a chance to recover from previous expenses.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 4

Advice: Organize your main door handle and the surrounding area because it serves as the entrance for new luck.

GOAT

Love: Healing is taking place, and you are slowly accepting what happened.

Health: You still need rest and emotional care.

Career: Your direction is becoming much clearer now.

Wealth: A small gain may come as support.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 7

Advice: Place a soft pillow or comfort item nearby for emotional grounding energy.

MONKEY

Love: You are beginning to feel lighter and are finally moving away from confusion.

Health: Continue watching your energy levels.

Career: An opportunity may appear because of your clarity.

Wealth: Extra income may come your way, but use it wisely.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 12 to 2 p.m.

Color: Gray

Number: 2

Advice: Organize your desk layout for more organized thinking and actions.

ROOSTER

Love: The truth is becoming clearer, and even if you do not like it, you are beginning to accept it.

Health: Avoid stress and exhaustion.

Career: Recognition may come because of your observant nature.

Wealth: There is improvement in your finances.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 6

Advice: Clean glass surfaces such as mirrors or tables for clarity and reflection energy.

DOG

Love: It is becoming clearer who is loyal and who is not. You feel more at ease now.

Health: You still need time to recharge.

Career: Stability is returning.

Wealth: There may still be delays, but they are becoming more manageable.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 5

Advice: Place a small light in a dark corner of your home

PIG

Love: You are accepting what happened and are choosing peace over anything else.

Health: Your emotional balance is returning.

Career: You have an idea that could lead to a fresh start.

Wealth: There is a small gain coming your way, but use it wisely.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 8

Advice: Organize your dining table setting because it brings harmony and abundance into the home.

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