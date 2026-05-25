Aviation educator emerges top National Aviation Academy presidency candidate

Aviation educator Froilan B. Balucio has emerged as the leading candidate for the presidency of the National Aviation Academy of the Philippines (NAAP), following an evaluation process by the institution's Board of Trustees.

According to evaluation materials submitted to the board, Balucio garnered the highest weighted score among the finalists.

He scored highest in aviation industry experience, professional certifications, stakeholder support, and practical training vision—criteria established by the board for the state-run training institution.

The NAAP Board of Trustees is expected to deliberate on the final appointment of the academy’s next president in the coming days.

Balucio, an academy alumnus with more than two decades of experience in aviation education and industry practice, currently serves as a Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines-certified Approved Training Organization accountable manager and Approved Maintenance Organization director.

Evaluation documents cited he is the only candidate in the pool with current, high-level corporate aviation exposure.

"This roadmap is not just about infrastructure," Balucio said during a presentation of his strategic vision to stakeholders.

"It is about transforming lives, elevating national aviation capability, harmonizing global standards, and ensuring every NAAP graduate is ready to rise in a competitive world," he added.

His proposed development plan focuses on expanding hands-on aircraft training, upgrading flight simulation infrastructure, and establishing pipelines with commercial airlines to improve graduate employability.

Industry advocacy groups, flight instructors, and faculty members have voiced support for Balucio, citing his background in bridging theoretical education with actual flight line and maintenance hangar operations.

According to an executive summary of the search committee report, Balucio’s proposed programs align with broader government initiatives aimed at upgrading transportation infrastructure, modernizing aviation safety, and expanding workforce competitiveness in the transport sector.