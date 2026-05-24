SC clarifies Duterte petition still pending

The Supreme Court (SC) clarified Sunday that it has not yet ruled on the main petition filed by former President Rodrigo Duterte and Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, correcting public speculation that a final decision was imminent.

The SC said in a statement it would release on Monday the separate opinions of justices regarding its earlier denial of a temporary restraining order or status quo ante order sought by Duterte and Dela Rosa in their petition against former Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin and other government officials.