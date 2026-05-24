RefillKa to divert 1-B plastic sachets

Social enterprise ReCirca and the Taguig City Environment and Natural Resources Office launched the former’s RefillKa refilling initiative to mark the Earth Day 2026 on 22 April.

RefillKa is designed to combat plastic pollution by empowering sari-sari store owners to offer household item refills.

“We have set a lofty target to divert 1-billion sachets by 2030. With the overwhelming support from the city and our partner stores, we are confident this is achievable,” said Ces Rondario.

“We all have a role to play in keeping our waterways and our planet livable for future generations,” she added.

During the event, RefillKa kits were distributed to participating store owners from Barangays Ligid-Tipas, Ibayo-Tipas and Napindan in Taguig City.