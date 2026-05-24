FarEye flags higher APAC delivery costs

APAC logistics operators are facing higher delivery costs as companies across the region try to fix weak spots in last-mile delivery.

FarEye’s Eye on the Last Mile 6.0 APAC Report 2026, released at the Last Mile Leaders Asia 2026 summit in Bangkok, said average delivery costs in the region rose 18.9 percent year-on-year. The study covered more than 500 logistics leaders and operators across 24 APAC economies.

The report said inefficient routing remains the biggest problem for operators, with 75 percent of respondents naming it as their main operational bottleneck.

Driver shortages, limited shipment visibility, difficult returns and manual carrier audits were also cited as issues that affect margins.

Customer expectations have also changed. FarEye said consumers now prefer predictable delivery windows nearly two-to-one over faster shipping.

It also found that 60 percent of operators believe customers are willing to pay more for guaranteed delivery reliability.