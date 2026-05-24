Ebola outbreak toll tops 200, other African countries seen at risk

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AFP) — Officials in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) updated the death toll from the Ebola outbreak to 204 late Saturday, hours after the Red Cross said three volunteers had died there and Uganda confirmed three new Ebola cases.

A health ministry statement said 204 deaths had been recorded in three provinces of the vast central African country, from 867 suspected cases. The last World Health Organization (WHO) toll on Friday put the number of deaths at 177 from 750 suspected cases.

The WHO has declared the outbreak of the highly contagious hemorrhagic fever an international emergency.