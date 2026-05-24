EasySale offers vehicle ownership path

EastWest is giving buyers another route to vehicle and property ownership through EasySale, its online marketplace for repossessed vehicles and foreclosed properties.

The platform lists bank-acquired assets for buyers looking for cars, business vehicles, family upgrades, or properties for use or investment.

EastWest said EasySale aims to make the process easier to understand through online listings, buyer options, and support services.

The bank said the platform responds to buyers who want practical choices as costs remain a concern. Many listed units offer an alternative to brand-new purchases, with options aimed at buyers who want to manage budgets more carefully.

“EasySale reflects EastWest’s commitment to making ownership more accessible through a transparent, convenient and value-driven experience,” Noli S. Gomez, EastWest executive vice president and head of operations, said.

EasySale also offers an Auto Bazaar for selected pre-owned vehicles, with down payments as low as 20 percent and payment terms of up to 60 months.

Entrepreneurs and fleet buyers may also consider bundled vehicle lot sales with special pricing on selected units.

EastWest said selected units may also come with free third-party vehicle check-ups. Buyers who want to secure units faster may use the Buy Now option for selected listings.