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Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Sunday (24 May 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: A truth about someone may come out. They may not be who they seem to be. Do not be afraid to accept it even if it hurts.

Health: Emotional tension is high and may affect your physical well-being. Take time to breathe and rest.

Career: You may notice a mistake or inconsistency at work that you did not see before. This will open your eyes.

Wealth: A financial detail may surface, so double-check everything.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Brown

Number: 9

Advice: Place a clear glass of water on your desk to absorb negative energy.

OX

Love: A confrontation may happen. It is better to face it now rather than delay it further.

Health: Be careful of fatigue. 

Career: Someone may be caught making a mistake or being dishonest. 

Wealth: A delay has a reason, and you will understand it now.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 4

Advice: Clean your main table.

TIGER

Love: There may be a revelation in your love life, possibly involving a third party.

Health: Your adrenaline levels are high because of stress. 

Career: Competition may become more visible, and you will discover who your real rival is.

Wealth: Be careful with deals because that could lead to losses.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 6

Advice: Place a pink cloth or decor item nearby to balance aggressive energy and avoid conflict.

RABBIT

Love: There is an emotional truth that you can not ignore. 

Health: You need to release emotional stress instead of keeping it bottled up.

Career: Incorrect information may surface, so be careful before immediately believing something.

Wealth: There may be confusion involving finances.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

Color: Red

Number: 2

Advice: Add a red accent in your home for protection and courage during confrontations.

DRAGON

Love: Someone may confront you or be caught being dishonest. 

Health: Tension is high, so set aside time to release stress.

Career: There may be an exposure moment in the workplace.

Wealth: A financial truth may come out, and it will be better for you.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 5

Advice: Clean white surfaces such as walls or tables for clarity.

SNAKE

Love: A secret may be revealed, whether about you or someone else. 

Health: Be careful of stress and emotional overload.

Career: A hidden agenda may come to light, so trust your intuition.

Wealth: There may be an unexpected expense connected to another person.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 7

Advice: Place an orange object in your workspace for alertness and awareness.

HORSE

Love: You may realize that someone has not been honest with you. Do not keep delaying it and face the situation.

Health: Your energy is high, but there is a risk of emotional exhaustion.

Career: There may be a sudden shift in workplace dynamics as a truth comes out.

Wealth: There may be expenses related to correcting a past mistake.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

Color: Grey

Number: 1

Advice: Organize your electronics or gadgets area to avoid miscommunication and errors.

GOAT

Love: An emotional confrontation may happen, and it will help clear your energy.

Health: You need to rest.

Career: Confusion may finally become clear today.

Wealth: You may realize something important about your spending habits.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 8

Advice: Place a yellow item in your room for clarity.

MONKEY

Love: A misunderstanding may come into the open. It is better to clear it up.

Health: Watch your stress.

Career: A truth about a project or task may come out.

Wealth: There is a financial detail that requires your attention.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 12 to 2 p.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 3

Advice: Clean your workspace surface to remove mental clutter.

ROOSTER

Love: Clarity is coming, and you will know who is genuine.

Health: Avoid stress and lack of sleep.

Career: There may be an exposure moment where a truth at work comes out.

Wealth: You need to make financial adjustments.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 6

Advice: Place a green plant in your work area for healing energy.

DOG

Love: A truth regarding loyalty may surface, bringing clarity to your relationship.

Health: You need to release emotional stress.

Career: Someone may be exposed for being unfair.

Wealth: There may be delays, but now you will understand the reason behind them.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 5

Advice: Place a soft pink item in your room for emotional healing.

PIG

Love: You may realize that someone is not sincere. 

Health: Be careful of emotional overload.

Career: There is an idea or plan that you need to protect.

Wealth: A financial truth may come out, and it is better than unaware.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 2

Advice: Organize your kitchen.

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