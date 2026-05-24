Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: A truth about someone may come out. They may not be who they seem to be. Do not be afraid to accept it even if it hurts.
Health: Emotional tension is high and may affect your physical well-being. Take time to breathe and rest.
Career: You may notice a mistake or inconsistency at work that you did not see before. This will open your eyes.
Wealth: A financial detail may surface, so double-check everything.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Brown
Number: 9
Advice: Place a clear glass of water on your desk to absorb negative energy.
OX
Love: A confrontation may happen. It is better to face it now rather than delay it further.
Health: Be careful of fatigue.
Career: Someone may be caught making a mistake or being dishonest.
Wealth: A delay has a reason, and you will understand it now.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 4
Advice: Clean your main table.
TIGER
Love: There may be a revelation in your love life, possibly involving a third party.
Health: Your adrenaline levels are high because of stress.
Career: Competition may become more visible, and you will discover who your real rival is.
Wealth: Be careful with deals because that could lead to losses.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 6
Advice: Place a pink cloth or decor item nearby to balance aggressive energy and avoid conflict.
RABBIT
Love: There is an emotional truth that you can not ignore.
Health: You need to release emotional stress instead of keeping it bottled up.
Career: Incorrect information may surface, so be careful before immediately believing something.
Wealth: There may be confusion involving finances.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Color: Red
Number: 2
Advice: Add a red accent in your home for protection and courage during confrontations.
DRAGON
Love: Someone may confront you or be caught being dishonest.
Health: Tension is high, so set aside time to release stress.
Career: There may be an exposure moment in the workplace.
Wealth: A financial truth may come out, and it will be better for you.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 5
Advice: Clean white surfaces such as walls or tables for clarity.
SNAKE
Love: A secret may be revealed, whether about you or someone else.
Health: Be careful of stress and emotional overload.
Career: A hidden agenda may come to light, so trust your intuition.
Wealth: There may be an unexpected expense connected to another person.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 7
Advice: Place an orange object in your workspace for alertness and awareness.
HORSE
Love: You may realize that someone has not been honest with you. Do not keep delaying it and face the situation.
Health: Your energy is high, but there is a risk of emotional exhaustion.
Career: There may be a sudden shift in workplace dynamics as a truth comes out.
Wealth: There may be expenses related to correcting a past mistake.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
Color: Grey
Number: 1
Advice: Organize your electronics or gadgets area to avoid miscommunication and errors.
GOAT
Love: An emotional confrontation may happen, and it will help clear your energy.
Health: You need to rest.
Career: Confusion may finally become clear today.
Wealth: You may realize something important about your spending habits.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 8
Advice: Place a yellow item in your room for clarity.
MONKEY
Love: A misunderstanding may come into the open. It is better to clear it up.
Health: Watch your stress.
Career: A truth about a project or task may come out.
Wealth: There is a financial detail that requires your attention.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 12 to 2 p.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 3
Advice: Clean your workspace surface to remove mental clutter.
ROOSTER
Love: Clarity is coming, and you will know who is genuine.
Health: Avoid stress and lack of sleep.
Career: There may be an exposure moment where a truth at work comes out.
Wealth: You need to make financial adjustments.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 6
Advice: Place a green plant in your work area for healing energy.
DOG
Love: A truth regarding loyalty may surface, bringing clarity to your relationship.
Health: You need to release emotional stress.
Career: Someone may be exposed for being unfair.
Wealth: There may be delays, but now you will understand the reason behind them.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 5
Advice: Place a soft pink item in your room for emotional healing.
PIG
Love: You may realize that someone is not sincere.
Health: Be careful of emotional overload.
Career: There is an idea or plan that you need to protect.
Wealth: A financial truth may come out, and it is better than unaware.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 2
Advice: Organize your kitchen.