Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: A truth about someone may come out. They may not be who they seem to be. Do not be afraid to accept it even if it hurts.

Health: Emotional tension is high and may affect your physical well-being. Take time to breathe and rest.

Career: You may notice a mistake or inconsistency at work that you did not see before. This will open your eyes.

Wealth: A financial detail may surface, so double-check everything.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Brown

Number: 9

Advice: Place a clear glass of water on your desk to absorb negative energy.