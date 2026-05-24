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Collapsed Building in Angeles City with fatal casualty

Dozens are injured while try 20 people are trapped inside a collapsed building at Teodoro St., Brgy Balibago, Angeles City, Pampanga on Sunday, 20 May, 2026. The building is set to be a nine-story building, according to its foreman. A nearby hotel and houses were affected by the fall. The Bureau of Fire Protection confirmed that a Malaysian national who was a person with disability (PWD) died following the collapse of a building in Angeles City, Pampanga on Sunday, 24 May.