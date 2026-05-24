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China, Taiwan maritime standoff continues

(FILE) A TAIWAN coast guard ship (right) responds to a China Coast Guard ship (left) in waters northwest of Huayu Island.
(FILE) A TAIWAN coast guard ship (right) responds to a China Coast Guard ship (left) in waters northwest of Huayu Island. HANDOUT/TAIWAN COAST GUARD/AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
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A maritime standoff between Taiwanese and Chinese coast guard vessels entered its second day near the Pratas Islands, underscoring continuing tensions in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan’s Coast Guard Administration said it deployed a patrol vessel after detecting a Chinese coast guard ship approaching waters near the Pratas Islands, a remote archipelago administered by Taiwan but claimed by Beijing.

(FILE) A TAIWAN coast guard ship (right) responds to a China Coast Guard ship (left) in waters northwest of Huayu Island.
Taiwanese coast guard drives away Chinese ship

According to Taiwanese authorities, the two sides exchanged radio messages asserting competing claims over the islands. The Chinese vessel reportedly described its presence as part of a routine patrol and reiterated Beijing’s claim of sovereignty and jurisdiction over the territory.

Taiwan responded by warning the Chinese ship to leave the area and challenged China’s territorial assertions. Video released by Taiwan’s coast guard showed officers broadcasting messages to the Chinese crew, including an appeal for peace and democratic values.

(FILE) A TAIWAN coast guard ship (right) responds to a China Coast Guard ship (left) in waters northwest of Huayu Island.
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The Pratas Islands, known in Taiwan as Dongsha, lie more than 400 kilometers southwest of Taiwan and roughly midway between southern Taiwan and Hong Kong. Security analysts have long viewed the outpost as strategically significant because of its location at the northern edge of the South China Sea.

The incident comes amid heightened pressure from Beijing, which considers self-governed Taiwan part of its territory despite objections from Taipei. China has increased military and coast guard operations around Taiwan in recent years as part of efforts to reinforce its claims.                      

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