Ransacking PhilHealth, a higher calling?

One of the most brazen fiscal abuses in recent history was the diversion of P60 billion from the reserve funds of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) to the National Treasury.

What followed the classic 2024 heist by the Marcos administration was the systematic betrayal of millions of Filipinos who rely on universal healthcare.

The Supreme Court, in its 5 December 2025 ruling, declared the transfer unconstitutional.

PhilHealth funds are earmarked by law, protected under the Sin Tax Law enacted during the Aquino administration, and reinforced under the Universal Health Care (UHC) Act signed by then President Rodrigo Duterte.