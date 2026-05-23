P1.3M LPG items seized in Bulacan

Some P1.3-million worth of alleged illegal LPG items were seized at a warehouse located at Likod Bisita, Loma de Gato, Marilao, Bulacan on 21 May 2026.

According to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), the CIDG Northern Metro Manila District Field Unit together with territorial police units implemented a search warrant for violation of Republic Act No. 11592 (LPG Industry Regulation Act) at the said area.

The operation resulted in the arrest of three suspects, and the confiscation of nine refilling heads with weighing scale and LPG hose, refilling hose, motor compressor, and cylinder tank (Phoenix) with an estimated total value of P1,360,000.00.

A report that reached PMGEN Robert Aa Morico II, the Director of CIDG, stated that the arrested suspects identified as "Tina, Ram and Dan," all of legal age, all employees of the warehouse were caught while in the refilling operations of liquified petroleum products - without authorization from the LPG brand owners allowing them to refill cylinders, thereby, rendering their operation illegal.

The Director of CIDG emphasized that it is the policy of the State to protect the interests of end-consumers, ensure their general welfare, and establish standards of conduct for business. that under Republic Act No. 11592,

the refilling of LPG cylinders without the authority of the brand owner is illegal. The law aims to protect public safety, product integrity, and consumer rights under Philippine LPG regulations.

The CIDG leadership commends PCOL John K Guiagui, the Regional Chief of the CIDG Regional Field Unit - National Capital Region, and the CIDG Metro Manila Northern District Field Unit, headed by PLTCOL Benedick S Poblete, for the successful crackdown on the unauthorized refilling operations of liquefied petroleum gas, and the arrest of the violators of the law.

The CIDG assures the public of its unwavering commitment to enforce all laws and sustain an aggressive drive against all forms of illegal activities and trade across the country. The CIDG remains resolute and fully dedicated to its law enforcement mandate.