NBI received information on possible ICC warrants to other perpetrators

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) said it has received information that the International Criminal Court (ICC) may issue arrest warrants against perpetrators linked to the war on drugs campaign of the previous Duterte administration.
“We have information that there are several individuals who may still be issued warrants by the ICC.” Matibag told media reporters at the Saturday News Forum.
The agency chief said the NBI has established protocols in serving warrants, stressing that enforcement will be carried out regardless of a person’s identity or alleged crime.
“Whatever his crime is, as long as there is a warrant, we really have a protocol [to arrest]. So, if an additional arrest warrant comes out, we are always ready to enforce and serve the warrant,” the investigation director said.
Matibag, however, added that the agency is avoiding further discussion on the process of receiving such arrest warrants to prevent possible preemption by individuals who may be subject by court orders.
“That’s the reason why we don’t want to discuss how it comes out or how it is served because we don’t want to be preempted by personalities who may be issued warrants,” he stated.