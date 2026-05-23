NBI received information on possible ICC warrants to other perpetrators

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) said it has received information that the International Criminal Court (ICC) may issue arrest warrants against perpetrators linked to the war on drugs campaign of the previous Duterte administration.

“We have information that there are several individuals who may still be issued warrants by the ICC.” Matibag told media reporters at the Saturday News Forum.

The agency chief said the NBI has established protocols in serving warrants, stressing that enforcement will be carried out regardless of a person’s identity or alleged crime.