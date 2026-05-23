Mexico Reigns at Miss Eco International 2026 as Global Beauties Champion Sustainability and Purpose

The curtains closed on a dazzling edition of the Miss Eco International pageant as delegates from around the world came together for a celebration that blended glamour, environmental advocacy, and cultural unity. Held as one of the year’s most anticipated international competitions, the 2026 edition highlighted not only beauty and elegance, but also the growing influence of women using their platforms to champion sustainability and social responsibility.

Emerging victorious at the end of the glittering coronation night was the representative from Mexico, who captured the coveted crown after impressing both judges and supporters with her poise, intelligence, and commanding stage presence. Her win marked a memorable moment for Latin America and solidified Mexico’s continued strength in the international pageant arena.

Ukraine secured the First Runner-Up position after delivering a consistently strong performance throughout the competition, while Australia earned the Second Runner-Up title with her confidence and polished presentation. Indonesia and Brazil rounded out the elite circle of finalists, taking the Third and Fourth Runner-Up placements respectively.

Beyond the competition itself, the event became a platform for conversations about environmental awareness, responsible tourism, and women-led initiatives aimed at creating positive global impact. Delegates participated in various activities centered on eco-conscious advocacy, cultural exchange, and humanitarian causes, reinforcing the organization’s “Beauty for a Cause” mission.

The coronation night featured spectacular production numbers, elegant evening gown presentations, and emotional crowning moments that reflected the diversity and empowerment represented by the candidates. Fans from different countries also flooded social media with messages of support, turning the event into a worldwide celebration of modern beauty queens who embody both grace and purpose.

Official Results — Miss Eco International 2026