Israeli strikes kill 10 in Lebanon

Late Friday, Israeli warplanes carried out five strikes near the eastern town of Brital, according to Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency. The area near the Syrian border had largely avoided attacks since the April 17 ceasefire.

In Tyre, AFP reporters heard two explosions as Israeli strikes hit buildings on the city’s outskirts and inside the city, sending smoke into the air. Emergency crews used loudspeakers to urge residents to evacuate.

Israel’s military issued evacuation warnings for Burj Rahal and parts of Tyre, saying Hezbollah facilities in the areas were being targeted.

The Israeli military also said it killed two armed individuals near the border after troops identified “suspicious” movement in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah said it had attacked Israeli troops and positions in northern Israel and southern Lebanon.