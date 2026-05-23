BSP gives relief to borrowers hit by M.E. crisis

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) announced that it is allowing supervised financial institutions to offer temporary relief options for borrowers impacted by the State of National Energy Emergency declared on 24 March amid the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The BSP said eligible borrowers severely hit by high energy costs can request loan payment grace periods and other relief measures directly from their banks and some financial institutions.

The relief measures recently approved under Monetary Board Resolution No. 296 state that BSP-supervised financial institutions may grant affected borrowers temporary grace periods of up to six months on loan payments.