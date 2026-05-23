Baguio urges water conservation

BAGUIO CITY — Residents and tourists are being urged to practice water conservation as groundwater levels continue to decline due to the effects of the El Niño phenomenon.

According to monitoring by the City Health Services Office-Sanitation Division (CHSO), groundwater levels have been decreasing since January and are taking longer to recharge because of limited rainfall in recent months. Some water delivery businesses have also reported increased turbidity in groundwater pumped during nighttime operations.