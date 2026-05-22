Xi, Trump hold Beijing summit talks on Ukraine, ICC cooperation issue

In 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, with Xi maintaining what was described as a “no limitation” partnership with Russia during the war. The United States has previously engaged China in discussions involving Russia-Ukraine tensions, including during a visit by former President Joe Biden.

However, the Trump administration did not release details related to discussions on the Russia-Ukraine war in its Beijing summit factsheet and did not disclose any planned cooperation with the ICC.

Previously, the International Criminal Court accused the U.S. administration of political exploitation, abuse of power, illegitimate judicial overstepping, and disregard for state sovereignty, allegations that were later denied by the White House.

During the previous U.S. administration, Biden frequently accused China of engaging with Russia by providing Russian forces and supplying dual-use items, including components used in drone strikes, to sustain the war in Ukraine.

Ukraine has conducted drone strikes near Moscow, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying the attacks were “entirely justified.”

Russia, meanwhile, launched a record aerial attack on Kyiv, while Trump pushed for a three-day ceasefire negotiation that would allow Russia to hold its Victory Day parade without the risk of Ukrainian drone attacks. / Reports from Financial Times