Tiring photo ops

Officers within a major law enforcement agency are grumbling behind closed doors, and Nosy Tarsee hears they are not mincing words.

Their chief, a newly minted member of the top brass known for his fondness for the spotlight, has reportedly issued a directive that has left many in uniform scratching their heads.

Instead of mobilizing resources to address a mounting crime wave that has put communities on edge, the big boss has chosen to make a very public show of placing the organization on “early preparedness” mode for the coming rainy season — a move insiders say is more about optics than operations.

“It’s all for the cameras,” one source within the agency reportedly quipped. “People are getting robbed and hurt out there, and we’re talking about flood protocols.”

Those in the know say the directive smacks of political theater, a calculated move to appear proactive while the real problems on the streets go unaddressed.

The grumbling has not yet spilled into open defiance, but the undercurrent of discontent is said to be very real.

The chief of the organization may want to ask himself whether he is running a law enforcement agency or an image-engineering campaign.