Satellite scale key to bridging Phl digital gap

Globe Telecom Inc. is preparing to launch its satellite-to-mobile service in partnership with Starlink, noting that customer experience will depend heavily on the scale, density and maturity of the satellite constellation.

Responding to reports that satellite services lag behind traditional terrestrial networks, Globe officials said full test results show strong performance.

“Using Starlink mobile in remote areas demonstrated SMS messages were sent and received almost instantaneously," Carl Cruz, Globe president and CEO, said. "Users were also able to access app-based calls, messaging platforms such as Viber and WhatsApp, navigation apps, eGov PH, GlobeOne, and GCash even in areas beyond traditional mobile coverage."

Cruz said Globe chose to partner with Starlink because it is a globally proven platform utilizing more than 10,000 low-Earth-orbit satellites. Major telecommunications operators around the world use the system to expand connectivity.

Like terrestrial networks, network scale serves as a key differentiator for Starlink, according to Globe. Company officials said more satellites in orbit provide stronger service continuity, better network responsiveness and faster user experiences in remote and underserved areas.

Industry studies support the importance of large-scale satellite infrastructure. Research by GSMA Intelligence found that satellite constellation deployments have accelerated significantly ahead of commercial satellite-to-mobile rollouts.

The data underscores how scale and orbital capacity have become critical factors in delivering reliable connectivity.

Globe cited that several major telecommunications operators in the United States, Japan, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, Ukraine and Latin America have already partnered with Starlink to expand coverage.

Company officials stressed that while satellite-to-mobile technology is not intended to replace terrestrial mobile networks, it serves as a viable complement. The service aims to bridge critical coverage gaps, strengthen network resilience and expand access to communication, digital banking and educational tools in communities that remain beyond the reach of conventional infrastructure.