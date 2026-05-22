Quezon Police nab two suspects in lotto machine robbery

The Quezon City Police District reported the arrest of two suspects that robbed a lotto outlet in Barangay Bagbag, Novaliches, Quezon City and stole a lotto betting machine that was said to be worth P24,000.

The culprits were tagged as aliases “Kirk,” 33 years old, and “Angenelle,” 25 years old, and were both identified as nearby residents to the site of the crime.

Based on the police report of the incident, authorities were made aware of the crime through the owner of the outlet after their employee had found that the place had been robbed around 7:55 a.m. on 20 May.

After receiving the call, operatives from the Novaliches Police Station 4 were said to have conducted a follow-up operation on the case and led to the arrest of Kirk and Angenelle.

However, it was also noted by officials that one 29-year old suspect remains at large as he managed to evade arrest.

Police stated that the identities of the suspects were taken from the sworn statement of a bystander who witnessed the culprits in the premises of the lotto outlet around the time of the incident.

Recovered from the criminals was the lotto machine that was already destroyed prior to the arrest.