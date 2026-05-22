PNB declares special dividend ahead 110th anniversary

The bank said the special dividend represents approximately 7 percent of its 2025 net income. PNB posted a 20-percent increase in net income for 2025 to P25.3 billion, driven by stronger lending activity and improved operating efficiency.

Its loan portfolio grew 15 percent year on year, led by a 27-percent expansion in consumer loans, while corporate and commercial lending increased 13 percent. Deposits also rose 9 percent to P1.06 trillion, surpassing the trillion-peso mark for the first time.

In March, the Lucio Tan-backed lender said its board authorized a regular cash dividend of P3.30 per share, up 20 percent from the previous year and equivalent to a 20-percent payout ratio based on its 2025 net income.

The bank said on Friday that the special dividend comes on top of the regular cash dividend approved by the board in February 2026, with the first tranche paid in March and the second tranche scheduled for payment in October.

“PNB’s strong capital position and consistent earnings enable us to deliver meaningful value to our shareholders while continuing to invest in the bank’s long-term growth and transformation,” said Edwin R. Bautista, president and chief executive officer of PNB.

“As we mark our 110th year, this special dividend underscores not only our financial strength, but also our confidence in PNB’s ability to remain relevant, competitive, and responsive in a rapidly evolving landscape,” he added.