Photos

On board the Royal Netherlands frigate HNLMS De Ruyter (F804)

The Royal Netherlands Navy frigate HNLMS De Ruyter (F804) is on a port call at Pier 15 in Manila on 22 May 2026 as part of the deployment called Pacific Archer, a planned mission from the Royal Netherlands Navy with a strong focus on the Indo-Pacific region. The five-month Indo-Pacific deployment will include multiple joint maritime exercises aimed at strengthening international cooperation and operational readiness at sea. The vessel’s port visit also coincides with 75 years of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and the Netherlands.