No way home for Eid as jihadists cut off Mali capital

BAMAKO, Mali (AFP) — Hemmed in by a jihadist blockade of the Malian capital, Muslims in Bamako have been forced to spend Eid away from their families this year.

Originally from the central city of Mopti, Alpha Amadou, 40, has had to give up his usual journey home for the major holiday, known locally as Tabaski.

“For the first time in 30 years living in Bamako, I’ll be celebrating Eid here this year,” he told Agence France-Presse.

Since late April, fighters from Al-Qaeda’s Sahel branch have imposed a road blockade on the main routes into Bamako, torching dozens of buses and freight trucks.