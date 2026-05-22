No way home for Eid as jihadists cut off Mali capital

BAMAKO, Mali (AFP) — Hemmed in by a jihadist blockade of the Malian capital, Muslims in Bamako have been forced to spend Eid away from their families this year.
Originally from the central city of Mopti, Alpha Amadou, 40, has had to give up his usual journey home for the major holiday, known locally as Tabaski.
“For the first time in 30 years living in Bamako, I’ll be celebrating Eid here this year,” he told Agence France-Presse.
Since late April, fighters from Al-Qaeda’s Sahel branch have imposed a road blockade on the main routes into Bamako, torching dozens of buses and freight trucks.
Though the blockade is only partial, images of charred vehicles have deterred many transport services from operating and travelers from heading back to their villages.
In Mali, Tabaski goes far beyond religion. It is a major social tradition, one of the few times when families, often scattered by work for months, come together.
But in Bamako’s bus stations, the usual pre-holiday rush has given way to an eerie calm. Alongside insecurity, fuel shortages have also hit the transport sector.
“Not only do we lack diesel to keep running, but we’ve also lost buses in recent incidents. It’s a huge economic blow,” said the owner of a local travel agency, speaking anonymously.
“Normally, we could transport more than 50,000 people from Bamako to other regions in a week for Tabaski. This year, we’re not planning any trips,” added a manager at another transport company.
For Wara Bagayoko, the ritual has always been the same: pack up the family car and head to Segou in central Mali to celebrate together.
But this time, he will stay behind, as even private cars have become targets.
“It will be the first time in 30 years I won’t celebrate in my village. The road is too dangerous,” he said.
“Before, about 20 of us would travel together on motorbikes to Sikasso (in the south) to celebrate,” added Oumar Diarra. “This year, we’ll stay in Bamako.”