May in gray: Grey declared an ‘emerging’ fashion trend

Blackouts. Fuel crisis. Hantavirus. Gunshots at the senate. The month of May might be spring in Europe, but as current events prove, May this year is in different shades of gray.
Aptly mirroring this monochromatic mood is the return of Grey Days, international lifestyle brand New Balance’s annual celebration of its signature colorway, with a month-long campaign that aims to bring together product drops with storytelling, culture and heritage across lifestyle, running, skate and kids categories.
Gray, according to design magazine Wallpaper, emerges as a “dominant, sophisticated neutral for 2025-2026, shifting from a drab corporate staple to a chic, versatile and modern fashion trend.”
The color, said Wallpaper, is celebrated for its ability to balance, acting as a calming, monochromatic base or a complement to vibrant colors, offering an understated yet luxurious aesthetic.
Over the decades, grey evolved from a functional design choice into a powerful symbol of New Balance’s identity, which represents understated confidence, versatility and a distinctly independent spirit. At the core of the brand’s May campaign is grey itself, a color that has become synonymous with the label. First introduced in the 1980s, grey was not a stylistic afterthought but a deliberate and practical choice. At a time when performance footwear was dominated by bright, high-visibility tones, the brand took a different path, designing shoes that blended naturally with the concrete and asphalt of urban running environments.
For 2026, Grey Days builds on this legacy by positioning grey not just as a color, but as a cultural connector. The campaign brings together a global cast of athletes and ambassadors, including figures from sport, music and skate, each contributing their own perspective through campaign visuals and storytelling.
Throughout May, this narrative comes to life through a series of product releases under the Grey Days collection, featuring both new and classic silhouettes. The lineup spans performance and lifestyle categories, blending modern design with archival inspiration — particularly seen in models that reinterpret early 2000s running aesthetics and signature technologies like Abzorb cushioning.
Available in select New Balance and Foot Locker stores and partner retailers in the Philippines throughout May, the Grey Days collection is the highlight of the campaign, which includes the launch of The Grey Shop, which offers select grey styles like FuelCell Rebel v5, Fresh Foam X 1080v15, Coco CG2 and more. This has been followed by the release of the Abzorb 2010, which blends modern styling with familiar running-inspired design; Abzorb 2000 and Abzorb 5030, inspired by early 2000s running aesthetics and Abzorb cushioning technology; and Abzorb 1890, which combines archival references with updated lifestyle and skate functionality.
An unexpected interpretation of 2000s running-inspired style is the 204L. This low-profile silhouette blends the slim structure of ‘70s running shoes with tech-inspired texture of premium suede. Pulling design elements from past and present New Balance favorites, the 204L feels familiar, yet new. Its sleek proportions, accented with arced lines across the overlay, make the 204L both unique and easy to wear. Its features include a multi-piece upper with embossed overlay; screen-printed graphics along the saddle; distinctive outsole with 2000s-inspired strike path and ‘70s-influenced tread pattern; double-stacked suede “N” logo; premium suede upper EVA outsole and cow leather. Traditional lace-up closure provides an adjustable fit with a classic look reminiscent of the brand’s Miu Miu collaboration pieces.