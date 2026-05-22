May in gray: Grey declared an ‘emerging’ fashion trend

Blackouts. Fuel crisis. Hantavirus. Gunshots at the senate. The month of May might be spring in Europe, but as current events prove, May this year is in different shades of gray.

Aptly mirroring this monochromatic mood is the return of Grey Days, international lifestyle brand New Balance’s annual celebration of its signature colorway, with a month-long campaign that aims to bring together product drops with storytelling, culture and heritage across lifestyle, running, skate and kids categories.

Gray, according to design magazine Wallpaper, emerges as a “dominant, sophisticated neutral for 2025-2026, shifting from a drab corporate staple to a chic, versatile and modern fashion trend.”