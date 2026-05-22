Marcos signs EO increasing pork supply volume

Under one of its pillars, the Department of Agriculture and other relevant agencies are mandated to ensure that the supply of food and essential commodities remains adequate and prices are within the reach of consumers.

Under EO 116, President Marcos ordered the MAV Management Committee (MMC) to ensure a fair allocation of pork import volume in accordance with the following: 30,000 MT for processors and 120,000 MT for the Food Terminal Inc. or the Kadiwa ng Pangulo Program.

“There is an urgent need to address the existing supply gap in pork, ensure adequate and affordable food for consumers, and mitigate inflationary pressures,” the Order stated.

The MMC, under the EO, has recommended an increase in the MAV for pork by 150,000 metric tons annually for a period of two years to address prevailing supply constraints and price pressures to ensure the continued availability and affordability of pork and processed meat products.

President Marcos also directed the MMC to formulate and issue implementation guidelines that will guarantee allocations intended for the Food Terminal Inc. and the KADIWA ng Pangulo Program are “efficiently utilized and implemented in a manner consistent with the objectives of the MAV Plus mechanism, particularly in augmenting domestic supply, stabilizing market prices, and promoting consumer welfare.”