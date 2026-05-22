Major logistics hub to rise in Clark

Robinsons Land Corporation (RLC) is strengthening its logistics and industrial business with a new large-scale facility in Clark, Pampanga, as the property developer pushes to expand recurring income sources beyond traditional real estate projects.

The company, through its logistics arm Robinsons Logistix and Industrials Inc., has partnered with Asian Infrastructure Holdings Corp. to develop a build-to-suit logistics hub for FedEx within the Clark International Airport complex.

The project will rise on a 15-hectare site inside the Clark Freeport Zone and is expected to deliver nearly 78,000 square meters of gross floor area by the first quarter of 2028.

The facility will be developed by RL Clark Logistix Inc., a joint venture in which Robinsons Land holds an 85-percent stake, while AIHC owns the remaining 15 percent.

The development forms part of Robinsons Land’s broader strategy to expand its investment property portfolio and build long-term recurring revenues through logistics and industrial assets.

“This partnership with FedEx reflects Robinsons Land’s commitment to developing well-located, future-ready logistics facilities that support the growth requirements of world-class companies,” said Cora Ang Ley, senior vice president of Robinsons Land and general manager of RLX.

“Through RCLX, we are building in Clark with a long-term view of operational efficiency, network expansion, and the growing role of the Philippines in regional trade and logistics,” she added.

The company said the Clark facility will strengthen its position in a key logistics corridor supported by cargo activity, aviation operations, and regional distribution networks.

The project is being undertaken in coordination with the Bases Conversion and Development Authority, Clark Development Corporation and Luzon International Premiere Airport Development Corp.

Government officials and business executives attended the groundbreaking ceremony held on 19 May, including Finance Secretary Frederick Go, Trade Secretary Cristina Roque and BCDA president Joshua Bingcang.

Robinsons Land earlier reported first-quarter net income of P4.4 billion, supported by growth in both its investment and development businesses.

Its investment portfolio remained the company’s main earnings driver, generating P9.2 billion in revenues during the period, while revenues from development projects rose 22 percent to P3.1 billion.