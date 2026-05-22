Gracie Abrams announces new album ‘Daughter from Hell’

Gracie Abrams is entering a new era with the announcement of her third studio album, Daughter from Hell, set for release on 17 July through Interscope Records.

Ahead of the album launch, Abrams dropped its lead single, “Hit the Wall,” on 15 May after teasing the track heavily across social media in recent weeks. The project was written and produced alongside her longtime collaborator Aaron Dessner.

Known for her confessional songwriting and emotionally driven tracks, Abrams has become especially popular among Gen Z listeners, including a rapidly growing fanbase in the Philippines. Songs such as “That’s So True” and “I Love You, I’m Sorry” have become staples on TikTok edits, “hugot” playlists and relatable online content shared by Filipino fans.

Excitement surrounding the singer-songwriter has continued to build locally, with fans once again campaigning online for a Manila stop following recent tour announcements tied to her new music era.