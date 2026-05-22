Gracie Abrams announces new album ‘Daughter from Hell’

Gracie Abrams is entering a new era with the announcement of her third studio album, Daughter from Hell, set for release on 17 July through Interscope Records.
Ahead of the album launch, Abrams dropped its lead single, “Hit the Wall,” on 15 May after teasing the track heavily across social media in recent weeks. The project was written and produced alongside her longtime collaborator Aaron Dessner.
Known for her confessional songwriting and emotionally driven tracks, Abrams has become especially popular among Gen Z listeners, including a rapidly growing fanbase in the Philippines. Songs such as “That’s So True” and “I Love You, I’m Sorry” have become staples on TikTok edits, “hugot” playlists and relatable online content shared by Filipino fans.
Excitement surrounding the singer-songwriter has continued to build locally, with fans once again campaigning online for a Manila stop following recent tour announcements tied to her new music era.
Daughter from Hell follows the success of Abrams’ 2024 album The Secret of Us, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and topped charts in several countries, including the United Kingdom and Australia. The album produced hits such as “Close to You,” “us.” featuring Taylor Swift, and “That’s So True,” which became Abrams’ first Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 hit.
Speaking to Vogue during the 2026 Met Gala, Abrams described “Hit the Wall” as the beginning of a fresh chapter in her career.
“It’s the introduction to this new chapter, and I feel grateful and relieved that this is the introduction,” she shared. “I love the song so much and I love the people I made it with. It feels embodied and that feels good. I'm excited for it to belong to everyone else.”
Since debuting in 2019, Abrams has steadily established herself as one of the defining singer-songwriters of her generation through intimate lyricism, sold-out tours, and high-profile collaborations. Outside music, she is also set to make her acting debut in the upcoming A24 film Please, directed by Halina Reijn.