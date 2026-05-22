Fugitive scammer nabbed

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has arrested a Japanese national wanted in Japan for allegedly participating in a fraud syndicate that targeted elderly victims through fake police schemes, officials said Thursday.

BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado identified the suspect only by the alias “Suk,” 53, who was apprehended during an enforcement operation conducted along Soriano Avenue in Intramuros, Manila, on 20 May.

The arrest was carried out by operatives of the BI’s Fugitive Search Unit (FSU), headed by Chief Rendel Ryan Sy, in coordination with Japanese authorities and the Philippine National Police.

According to the BI, the Japanese fugitive is the subject of an arrest warrant issued by the Fukuoka Summary Court in February 2026 for fraud and theft charges.

Japanese authorities alleged that the suspect belonged to a specialized criminal group involved in obtaining ATM cards and personal information by posing as law enforcement officers.

The syndicate allegedly preyed on elderly victims by convincing them they were involved in fake police investigations, eventually deceiving them into surrendering sensitive banking information.

The fraudulent scheme reportedly resulted in unauthorized withdrawals amounting to 100,000 Japanese yen.

“Our country is not a sanctuary for international fraudsters who prey on the vulnerable,” Viado said in a statement.

“Following the clear mandate of the President, our borders are strictly closed to individuals who evade justice. Our successful collaboration with international partners ensures that fugitives like him will be caught and sent back to face the full force of the law,” he added.

The BI said background investigations showed that the suspect first arrived in the Philippines in 2019 as a temporary visitor.

He later converted his immigration status to permanent resident in April 2025.

However, Japanese authorities informed the BI about the case in April 2026, prompting local immigration officials to launch an investigation that led to his arrest.

The suspect is currently being held at the BI detention facility while deportation proceedings are underway.