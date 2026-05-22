Filipino American scientist, appointed as dean at New York University

Filipino-American scientist and former student journalist, Michael Purugganan, has been named the new dean of Arts and Sciences at New York University, marking a major milestone for the academic and Filipino communities abroad.

Purugganan, who once served as features editor of the student publication at the University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman, was appointed Anne and Joel Ehrenkranz Dean of Arts and Sciences after serving in the role on an interim basis.

In its statement, NYU Arts and Science shared, “After a year at the helm of NYU Arts & Science as interim dean, Michael Purugganan has been appointed NYU’s next Anne and Joel Ehrenkranz Dean of Arts & Science, effective 1 June.”

Before building a career in science, Purugganan was a part of the student press through the Philippine Collegian during the Marcos dictatorship, helping document stories in the years surrounding the final strength.

Known internationally for his work in plant evolutionary genomics, Purunganan has also held several leadership posts at NYU, including serving as dean of science.

His appointment places a Filipino-born academic at the helm of one of the university’s largest and most influential academic divisions.

Purugganan earned his degree in chemistry from UP Diliman before pursuing advanced studies in the United States, eventually becoming a respected figure in biology and genomics.