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Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Saturday (23 May 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: There is excitement and romance, but someone may interfere or disrupt your connection.

Health: Your energy is good, but you may neglect yourself because of distractions.

Career: You have a plan you want to share.

Wealth: There is a chance of spending on outings or leisure activities. Be careful because it may come with regret.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 4

OX

Love: Your relationship feels peaceful, but you are noticing something unusual.

Health: You feel stable, but emotional tension may affect your physical well-being.

Career: There is an unexpected delay.

Wealth: There is an expense you did not plan for. Watch your budget carefully.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 7

TIGER

Love: There is attraction, but there is also competition.

Health: Your energy is high, but avoid reckless actions.

Career: A breakthrough could happen.

Wealth: There is an opportunity, but there is a risk of others getting involved.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 9 to 11 p.m.

Color: Gray

Number: 2

RABBIT

Love: There is sweetness, but you may feel that someone is hiding something. Do not ignore your intuition.

Health: You need a break from emotional overload.

Career: There is progress, but someone around you may not be supportive.

Wealth: There is a small gain, but avoid telling others about it.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 6

DRAGON

Love: Your aura is strong, bringing attraction but also envy. Someone may feel threatened by you.

Health: Watch your stress levels caused by the attention.

Career: Recognition is coming, but there may also be silent rivalry.

Wealth: There are gains coming, but people may be paying attention. Stay low-key.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 9

SNAKE

Love: There is a secret energy around you. It could be an admirer.

Health: You need to protect your energy from exhaustion.

Career: There is information you do not know yet, so stay observant.

Wealth: There may be expenses.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 5

HORSE

Love: Your energy feels joyful, but someone may be jealous of your freedom.

Health: Your energy is high, but do not overwork your body.

Career: There is progress.

Wealth: There may be temptation to spend.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Color: White

Number: 3

GOAT

Love: You are emotionally sensitive today and may easily absorb other people’s energy. Someone may create doubt.

Health: You need rest and an emotional reset.

Career: You have creative flow, but distractions may interrupt it.

Wealth: There may be expenses caused by emotional decisions.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 8

MONKEY

Love: Your energy is playful, but someone may misunderstand your intentions. Be clear with your actions.

Health: Watch your eating habits.

Career: There is an opportunity, but there is competition you have not noticed yet.

Wealth: Extra income may come your way, but there is a risk of losing it quickly.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 8 to 10 p.m.

Color: Beige

Number: 1

ROOSTER

Love: A truth may come out, but someone may worsen the situation. Stay calm.

Health: Avoid stress and lack of sleep.

Career: Recognition is coming, but criticism may come with it.

Wealth: There is improvement, but there are also expenses.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 6

DOG

Love: You are loyal, but someone may test that loyalty. Be careful.

Health: You need to protect yourself from exhaustion and stress.

Career: Progress may be slow, and there may be interference.

Wealth: There may be delays caused by outside factors.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Color: Brown

Number: 5

PIG

Love: Your energy feels warm, but someone may take advantage of your kindness. Do not trust too easily.

Health: You are feeling good, but avoid overindulgence.

Career: An idea may come to you, but there is a risk that someone could take it.

Wealth: There are gains coming, but they may also come with expenses.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 9 to 11 p.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 2

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