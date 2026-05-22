Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: There is excitement and romance, but someone may interfere or disrupt your connection.

Health: Your energy is good, but you may neglect yourself because of distractions.

Career: You have a plan you want to share.

Wealth: There is a chance of spending on outings or leisure activities. Be careful because it may come with regret.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 4