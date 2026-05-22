Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: There is excitement and romance, but someone may interfere or disrupt your connection.
Health: Your energy is good, but you may neglect yourself because of distractions.
Career: You have a plan you want to share.
Wealth: There is a chance of spending on outings or leisure activities. Be careful because it may come with regret.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 4
OX
Love: Your relationship feels peaceful, but you are noticing something unusual.
Health: You feel stable, but emotional tension may affect your physical well-being.
Career: There is an unexpected delay.
Wealth: There is an expense you did not plan for. Watch your budget carefully.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 7
TIGER
Love: There is attraction, but there is also competition.
Health: Your energy is high, but avoid reckless actions.
Career: A breakthrough could happen.
Wealth: There is an opportunity, but there is a risk of others getting involved.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 9 to 11 p.m.
Color: Gray
Number: 2
RABBIT
Love: There is sweetness, but you may feel that someone is hiding something. Do not ignore your intuition.
Health: You need a break from emotional overload.
Career: There is progress, but someone around you may not be supportive.
Wealth: There is a small gain, but avoid telling others about it.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 6
DRAGON
Love: Your aura is strong, bringing attraction but also envy. Someone may feel threatened by you.
Health: Watch your stress levels caused by the attention.
Career: Recognition is coming, but there may also be silent rivalry.
Wealth: There are gains coming, but people may be paying attention. Stay low-key.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 9
SNAKE
Love: There is a secret energy around you. It could be an admirer.
Health: You need to protect your energy from exhaustion.
Career: There is information you do not know yet, so stay observant.
Wealth: There may be expenses.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 5
HORSE
Love: Your energy feels joyful, but someone may be jealous of your freedom.
Health: Your energy is high, but do not overwork your body.
Career: There is progress.
Wealth: There may be temptation to spend.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Color: White
Number: 3
GOAT
Love: You are emotionally sensitive today and may easily absorb other people’s energy. Someone may create doubt.
Health: You need rest and an emotional reset.
Career: You have creative flow, but distractions may interrupt it.
Wealth: There may be expenses caused by emotional decisions.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 8
MONKEY
Love: Your energy is playful, but someone may misunderstand your intentions. Be clear with your actions.
Health: Watch your eating habits.
Career: There is an opportunity, but there is competition you have not noticed yet.
Wealth: Extra income may come your way, but there is a risk of losing it quickly.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 8 to 10 p.m.
Color: Beige
Number: 1
ROOSTER
Love: A truth may come out, but someone may worsen the situation. Stay calm.
Health: Avoid stress and lack of sleep.
Career: Recognition is coming, but criticism may come with it.
Wealth: There is improvement, but there are also expenses.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 6
DOG
Love: You are loyal, but someone may test that loyalty. Be careful.
Health: You need to protect yourself from exhaustion and stress.
Career: Progress may be slow, and there may be interference.
Wealth: There may be delays caused by outside factors.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Color: Brown
Number: 5
PIG
Love: Your energy feels warm, but someone may take advantage of your kindness. Do not trust too easily.
Health: You are feeling good, but avoid overindulgence.
Career: An idea may come to you, but there is a risk that someone could take it.
Wealth: There are gains coming, but they may also come with expenses.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 9 to 11 p.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 2