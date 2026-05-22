Bolts even series as TNT loses Bol

Meralco took advantage of defending champion TNT losing reinforcement Bol Bol to eke out an 87-76 victory in Game 2 to even the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup semifinals series Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Chris Newsome led the Bolts with 24 points on 9-of 15 field goal shooting while Marvin Jones had 16 markers and 13 boards.

Javee Mocon had 16 points while Cliff Hodge added 12 points and 10 rebounds for Meralco.

Game 3 of the best-of-seven series is on Sunday.

The 7-foot-3 Bol went down with a suspected left partial Achilles’ heel tear.

He sustained the injury with 2:52 left in the opening period after tripping off the foot of two Bolts defenders while driving.

Bol was in obvious pain as he was helped back to the Tropang 5G dugout before he was stretchered out of the venue in an ambulance.

RR Pogoy had 27 points, Calvin Oftana finished with 22 points and nine markers while Bol got 10 points, six rebounds and one block in 9:21 minutes of action for TNT.