Acidre to Imee: People deserve facts not fiction

Tingog Partylist Rep. Jude Acidre condemned Senator Imee Marcos amid her recent remarks concerning a supposed rumor that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was engaging in closed-door talks to extend his presidency until 2031.

Acidre noted that such baseless claims had no room in the current political sphere, particularly with the looming impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte which Imee will be participating in as a senator-judge.

“Senator Imee should stop alarming the public with unfounded stories and political fiction. The Filipino people deserve facts, not fearmongering,” he said.

“Walang saysay ang pagpapakalat ng mga imbentong conspiracy theory habang may malinaw na tungkuling konstitutsyonal na dapat harapin ang Senado bilang impeachment court,” he added.

(Spreading invented conspiracy theories has no merit while there is a clear constitutional responsibility that the Senate must face as an impeachment court).

In a recent online interview, Imee alleged that the rumors of another senate coup were motivated by plans to amend the Constitution to allow for incumbent officials to prolong their terms.

The senator noted that it was going to be conducted through a constituent assembly wherein Congress could convene as a Constitutional Assembly to impose radical amendents.

This was supposedly part of the “incentive package” that was offered to lawmakers in an effort to secure a favorable vote in the impeachment of Duterte at the House of Representatives.

Asked about the credibility of her claims, she said that her information came from people that were directly involved in the meetings that were undertaken to discuss the proposal.

Amid the claims, Acidre reiterated that such statements were moot, particularly with the Constitution clearly indicating that the President would only be able to hold a term of office for six years.

“The Constitution is very clear. President Marcos cannot run again in 2028. To keep repeating this narrative despite the absence of evidence only deepens political toxicity and confusion,” he said.

“The Senate is about to sit as an impeachment court on a matter of historic national importance. This is not the time for distraction politics,” he added.

With the gravity of the constitutional process looming near, the solon asserted that what was needed was for the public to be properly informed, not “propaganda.”

He further stated that the possibility of constitutional amendments was an issue that had been floated in previous administrations and was not necessarily something new.

However, he noted that creating plots for the sake of diving public opinion served nothing more that to damage the reputation of national institutions.

“Ang inaasahan ng taumbayan ay katotohanan, pananagutan, at maayos na paglilitis–hindi pananakot, hindi propaganda, at lalong hindi gawa-gawang kwento tungkol sa martial law o term extension,” he said.

“At this crucial time, public officials should help calm the nation–not inflame it with reckless accusations,” he furthered.

Acidre had also previously called out Imee when she publicly claimed that lawmakers at the House were being offered hard cash and supposed appropriations to impeach the Vice President.