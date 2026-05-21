VMX Expands Global Footprint With Historic International Milestones for Filipino Queer and Erotic Cinema

Philippine streaming platform VMX is strengthening its international presence through two major milestones that place Filipino storytelling in the global spotlight — the U.S. festival debut of a trans-led psychological drama and a landmark Japanese remake of one of its original films.

One of the platform’s most talked-about projects, Dreamboi, is heading to the prestigious Frameline San Francisco International LGBTQ+ Film Festival for its U.S. premiere this June. Directed by acclaimed trans filmmaker Rodina Singh , the erotic psychological drama stars EJ Jallorina and Tony Labrusca in a story that explores intimacy, longing, and survival amid the realities of transphobia.

The film follows a trans woman who finds comfort and emotional escape through the voice of an audio erotica creator, blending sensuality with themes of identity and vulnerability. Originally unveiled during the inaugural CineSilip Film Festival in 2025, Dreamboi quickly drew attention for its daring narrative and unapologetically queer perspective.

Before its release, the project also faced controversy after initially receiving an X-rating from the Philippine movie review board. Following multiple appeals, the classification was later downgraded to R-18, allowing the film to secure a theatrical release in the country.

For Singh, the invitation to the world-renowned LGBTQ+ festival represents more than international recognition — it is a celebration of trans visibility in cinema.

“As a transpinay filmmaker, I grew up seeing trans people onscreen mostly as jokes, warnings, side characters, or tragedies,” Singh shared. “So much of my work has been trying to imagine us differently.”

The screening also arrives during a historic year for Frameline as the festival celebrates its 50th anniversary, further highlighting the growing global interest in Filipino queer narratives.

Meanwhile, VMX is also breaking new ground in Asia through a collaboration with legendary Japanese studio Okura Pictures for the first overseas adaptation of a VMX original title.

The Japanese company, known for producing and distributing “pink films” — movies that fuse provocative themes with dramatic storytelling — is set to remake the 2022 Filipino erotic drama Relyebo (The Reliever).

Originally written and directed by Crisanto Aquino , the film starred Sean de Guzman and Christine Bermas . The story centered on a married security guard whose dangerous obsessions intensify after becoming captivated by a mysterious tenant in the building he watches over.

The upcoming Japanese adaptation will reportedly preserve the film’s core narrative while reworking certain elements to better fit Japanese culture and audiences.

Aquino described the project as a significant achievement for Philippine cinema, noting how uncommon it is for Filipino films to become source material for international remakes.

“I see this as an honor as well as a win for Philippine Cinema. Not many Filipino films get to be the source material for a remake,” the director said.

Bermas is likewise being considered for a special cameo appearance in the remake, adding another Filipino connection to the cross-cultural production.

Executives from both companies also emphasized the importance of the partnership in expanding Asian cinematic collaboration. Vincent del Rosario III expressed hope that the project could pave the way for more VMX stories to reach audiences abroad through future adaptations.

Production for the Japanese remake is expected to begin in September 2026, marking another major step in VMX’s aggressive global expansion as Filipino genre films continue to gain international recognition.