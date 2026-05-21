Two arrested in Parañaque buy-bust; P102K worth of shabu seized

Two men were arrested after police seized an estimated P102,000 worth of suspected shabu during an early morning buy-bust operation in Barangay Moonwalk, Parañaque City on Thursday.

The Parañaque City Police Station identified the suspects only by their aliases “MC,” 21, and “Jeffree,” 50.

Both suspects will face charges for violating Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The operation was conducted at around 12:40 a.m. along E. Rodriguez Avenue by the Station Drug Enforcement Unit.

An undercover police officer acted as poseur-buyer and successfully purchased suspected shabu from the suspects, leading to their arrest.

Police recovered one heat-sealed sachet of suspected shabu used in the transaction, along with eight additional sachets believed to contain the same illegal substance.

Authorities also confiscated P800 in marked buy-bust money, a coin purse, and a mobile phone.

Police said the seized drugs weighed approximately 15 grams and had an estimated Standard Drug Price value of P102,000.

The confiscated evidence was turned over to the Southern Police District Forensic Unit for laboratory examination.