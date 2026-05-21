Thousands gather in Washington for U.S. 250th anniversary prayer event

The event, dubbed “Rededicate 250: A National Jubilee of Prayer, Praise & Thanksgiving,” marked the anniversary of the Continental Congress’ 17 May 1776 resolution calling on the 13 colonies to observe a day of fasting and prayer during the American Revolution.

“With the dark storm clouds of war looming on the horizon, [the founders] did what Christians have always done across place and time for 2,000 years. They turned their eyes to heaven and placed their fate in the hands of God,” U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a message delivered on the morning of the event.

“From the Civil War, to World War II, to the landing on the moon, Americans have looked to God for guidance, for peace, and for strength,” Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina said.

Faith leaders from Protestant, Catholic, and Jewish communities addressed the gathering, which also featured performances from U.S. military bands and Grammy Award-winning contemporary Christian singer-songwriter Chris Tomlin.

Among the speakers was London Smith, one of those rescued from Camp Mystic after deadly flooding struck Texas in July 2025.

Smith recalled climbing onto a balcony to escape rising floodwaters while singing the Christian song “Good, Good Father.”

“I remember losing all hope and feeling completely alone, when my soul stirred my voice to sing the song ‘Good, Good Father,’” she said. “There is still a God of love and miracles in our midst.”

Similar “Rededicate 250” gatherings were also held in other parts of the country to commemorate the nation’s upcoming 250th anniversary.

“The power of prayer changes lives,” Scott told the crowd gathered at the National Mall. “It’s prayer that inspires our nation. It’s prayer that transforms our world.”