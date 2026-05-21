SB19’s Lollapalooza set to stream on Disney+

Filipino A’TIN members are in for a major global moment as SB19’s performance at Lollapalooza will now be available for streaming on Disney+, following a new partnership that brings major music festivals to audiences worldwide.

The collaboration between Disney+ and Hulu will feature live and on-demand coverage of some of the world’s biggest music gatherings, including Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, Lollapalooza, and Austin City Limits Music Festival. For Filipino fans, it means real-time access to international stages without leaving home.