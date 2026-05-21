SB19’s Lollapalooza set to stream on Disney+

Filipino A’TIN members are in for a major global moment as SB19’s performance at Lollapalooza will now be available for streaming on Disney+, following a new partnership that brings major music festivals to audiences worldwide.
The collaboration between Disney+ and Hulu will feature live and on-demand coverage of some of the world’s biggest music gatherings, including Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, Lollapalooza, and Austin City Limits Music Festival. For Filipino fans, it means real-time access to international stages without leaving home.
With the expanded streaming rollout, viewers across different regions will be able to tune in simultaneously to performances, festival highlights, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content as they happen.
Music executives behind the partnership emphasized the growing global reach of live music and fan culture, noting how festivals have evolved into shared digital experiences that transcend geography. The initiative aims to make major live events more accessible as international audiences continue to grow.