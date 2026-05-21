Remote impeachment voting blocked

Batangas Rep. Gerville Luistro said Thursday that senator-judges must personally attend the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte to properly evaluate evidence, examine witnesses and render judgment.

Luistro’s remarks came amid a proposal by Senator Rodante Marcoleta to amend Senate impeachment rules to allow senators to participate and vote remotely under justifiable circumstances.

Although Marcoleta did not identify any beneficiary, observers noted the proposal could accommodate Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, whose whereabouts remain unknown after he left the Senate premises following the 13 May shooting incident.