PSEi snaps five-day slide as peso rebounds

Softer US economic indicators also strengthened expectations that the Federal Reserve may pause further aggressive rate hikes, improving appetite for risk assets and emerging markets.

Investor sentiment improved further after US President Donald Trump said negotiations with Iran were already in the “final stages,” easing fears of an immediate escalation in the Middle East.

Reports also pointed to intensified backchannel diplomacy through Gulf states following earlier military threats.

The reduced geopolitical risk pushed Brent crude lower from near $110 per barrel, helping oil-importing economies like the Philippines.

This supported the peso’s rebound to P61.58 per US dollar from the previous P61.74 finish and fueled bargain hunting in the local equities market.

Market participation remained cautious, however, with net value turnover at just P5.05 billion while foreign investors still posted P190.76 million in net outflows.