Pakistan steps up diplomatic bid to get peace talks on track

“Trump’s patience running thin is a concern, but we’re working on the pace at which messages are relayed from each side.”

Earlier, Iran’s ISNA news agency said Munir would travel to Tehran on Thursday for consultations.

“Believe me, if we don’t get the right answers, it goes very quickly. We’re all ready to go,” Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews. Asked how long he would wait, Trump said, “It could be a few days, but it could go very quickly.”

Trump reiterated his determination not to allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon.

“We’re in the final stages of Iran. We’ll see what happens. Either have a deal or we’re going to do some things that are a little bit nasty, but hopefully that won’t happen,” Trump told reporters earlier in the day.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards has warned against renewed attacks. “If aggression against Iran is repeated, the promised regional war will extend beyond the region this time,” it said in a statement.

Iran submitted its latest offer to the US this week.

Tehran’s descriptions suggest it largely repeats terms Trump previously rejected, including demands for control of the Strait of Hormuz, compensation for war damage, lifting of sanctions, release of frozen assets and the withdrawal of US troops.

Chinese tankers cross strait

The Strait of Hormuz, which carried a fifth of global shipments of oil and liquefied natural gas before the war, has been all but closed since it began, causing the most serious disruption to global energy supplies in history.

On Wednesday, Iran released a map showing a “controlled maritime zone” at the strait and said transit would require authorization from an authority set up to control the area.

It said it aimed to reopen the strait to friendly countries that abide by its terms. That could potentially include fees for access, which Washington says would be unacceptable.