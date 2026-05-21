New SEC rules reduce broker sway on capital markets

To overhaul board composition and governance structures in the country’s capital markets, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), on Thursday, introduced new term limits for broker directors.

Under Memorandum Circular No. 17, Series of 2026, broker directors may serve for a maximum cumulative period of 10 years, whether consecutive or intermittent, in the same exchange.

The new rules said broker directors who have completed five cumulative years of service must also observe a one-year cooling-off period before becoming eligible for reelection.