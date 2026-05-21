MNL48’s bittersweet disbandment as pioneers of P-pop

Like a paper airplane.

After eight years and five generations, girl group MNL48 has officially taken its final bow.

On Tuesday, 20 May, P.O.S. Inc. announced that the group would disband following “extensive discussions with relevant parties,” effectively bringing MNL48 to a close by the end of the month. Fans and music enthusiasts were saddened by the end of the self-proclaimed “P-pop pioneers.”

In its statement, management apologized to supporters, explaining that despite doing its “utmost” to support the group, it would be “difficult” to continue MNL48’s activities under the current circumstances.

“However, after carefully considering the sustainability of the management structure, the future operating environment, and the various conditions necessary to continue supporting the group in a stable manner, we have come to the conclusion that it would be difficult to continue MNL48’s activities going forward,” the statement read.

As a final project, the group’s fifth generation rerecorded its 2018 hit “Pag-ibig Fortune Cookie,” accompanied by a new eight-minute music video paying tribute to MNL48’s different generations through the years.

Local and international fans expressed mixed emotions over the announcement — heartbroken by the disbandment, yet proud of how far the group had come despite numerous challenges throughout its journey.

Longtime supporter Rod Salcedo also shared his sentiments in the comments section of the announcement, saying MNL48’s music became a core memory for him that had come “full circle.”

“My 14-year-old self witnessed how AKB48 performed in 2005, and since then, I’ve dreamed of having our own girl group in the Philippines,” he wrote.

MNL48 debuted in 2018 as the country’s first idol group franchise under Japan’s AKB48, which was established in 2005. Among AKB48’s sister groups across Asia, MNL48 became the fourth to disband. Chinese sister group SNH48 separated from AKB48 in 2016, while MUB48, a planned Indian group, never officially debuted.

Some of MNL48’s most recognized songs include “365 Araw ng Eroplanong Papel,” “Pag-ibig Fortune Cookie,” “Ikaw ay Melody,” “High Tension,” and “Aitakatta Gusto Makita.”

“To all the fans who have continuously supported MNL48, to every member who has been part of this journey, and to everyone involved with the group, we extend our deepest gratitude,” P.O.S. Inc. said.

Even the members themselves were deeply affected by the announcement. Fifth-generation member Wanaka Mirai, a Japanese member of the group, personally addressed fans through her channel, admitting that she “still can’t fully accept it.”

“For these past seven months, everyone’s support was the only thing keeping me going. I believed that once the members themselves gave up on the group, everything would be over, so no matter how hard things became, I wanted to keep holding on,” she wrote.

She added that once she sorted through her emotions, she planned to write fans a letter.

“It makes me really sad that the first letter I’ll write since debuting will be a goodbye letter, but I feel that it’s the best way for me to truly express my feelings,” Mirai shared.

She joined MNL48 on 11 October 2025.

Since the group’s first generation, members have “graduated,” or exited the group for personal and health-related reasons. Former first-generation member Andi Garcia graduated in 2023 before returning in 2025 and remaining until the group’s disbandment. Other notable graduates include Coleen Trinidad, now part of the newly debuted group oona, and Sheki Arzaga, who is pursuing a solo career under A-Nexus.

Like an eroplanong papel, MNL48 soared through both highs and lows. Long before today’s P-pop boom led by acts like BINI and SB19, MNL48 helped pave the way for idol culture in the Philippines.

Eight years may seem short, but for many listeners who grew up with their music, it felt much longer. That alone speaks to the lasting impact the group left behind.